Ruth’s House Thrift Shop Plans ‘Fill-A-Bag’ for $25 Sale Feb. 22

Haverhill’s charitable Ruth’s House thrift store is having a “Fill-A-Bag” sale, allowing shoppers to buy a “pile” of clothing for only $25.

The sale, with proceeds benefitting those in need, takes place Thursday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the thrift shop, 111 Lafayette Square, Haverhill.

Besides operating a thrift store since 1992, Ruth’s House gives referred clients season-appropriate clothing, including new socks and underwear quarterly, and provides seniors over 55 with winter coats and accessories.

