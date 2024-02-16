106th Lithuanian Independence Day Ceremony Sunday with Traditional Food, Music

The 106th Lithuanian Independence Day Ceremony, featuring traditional food, period music and dancing, takes place Sunday in Lawrence.

The celebration takes place Sunday, Feb. 18, noon, at the Holy Rosary Shrine Center, 34 Common St., Lawrence. Beforehand, at 10 a.m., a mass for the Lithuanian Nation is set. The noon program and ceremony feature a traditional dinner, song and dance festival and presentation of artifacts.

There is a suggested $18 ticket fee for admission to the program and ceremony. Those wishing to attend may reserve a place or ask questions by calling Lithuanian American Council President Jonas A. Stundzia at 978-685-4478.