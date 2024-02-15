Haverhill Students to Take White Ribbon Pledge Tonight Against Gender-Based Violence

Haverhill students plan to take a half-time pledge tonight against gender-based violence.

The White Ribbon Kick Off Night is sponsored by the YWCA and Haverhill Public Schools Wellness Department, and takes place tonight, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., during the Boys’ Varsity Basketball game vs. Beverly, at Haverhill High School gymnasium, 137 Monument St.

White Ribbon Day started in 1991 when a handful of men decided to take action on the second anniversary of one man’s massacre of 14 women in Montreal. They began the White Ribbon Campaign to urge men to speak out against violence against women. Today, the campaign is observed in 60 countries.