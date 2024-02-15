Haverhill Republican City Committee Endorses State Candidates Ahead of March 5 Primary

When Haverhill voters cast ballots during next month’s presidential primary, they’ll also have an opportunity to choose local and state political party officials—this year, for the first time, split across two senatorial districts.

As such, the Haverhill Republican City Committee is endorsing State Committee candidates in both the Second Essex and Middlesex and First Essex districts. Haverhill Republican City Committee members voted recently to endorse Jeri Ann Levasseur of Haverhill for state committeewoman and Joseph G. Finn of North Andover for State committeeman in Second Essex and Middlesex. In the First Essex district, members endorsed Cecilia G. Buckles of Haverhill for state committeewoman and Paul C. Downing of Methuen for state committeeman.

Levasseur is being challenged by Tatum Ryan-Toohey of Haverhill, while Finn faces incumbent Shaun P. Toohey. Buckles faces incumbent Maura L. Ryan-Ciardiello of Haverhill, while Downing is contested by Charles Hayward Stearns of Haverhill.

The election takes place Tuesday, March 5.

Second Essex and Middlesex in Haverhill consists of Ward 1 Precincts 2A and 3A; Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2; Ward 3 Precinct 2A; Ward 4 Precincts 1, 2 and 3; Ward 5 Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 3A; Ward 6 Precincts 1, 2 and 3; and Ward 7 Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 3A. Besides a portion of Haverhill, the district also covers the towns of Amesbury, Andover, Merrimac, North Andover (Precincts 1-6), Tewksbury and Wilmington.

First Essex in Haverhill consists of Ward 1 Precincts 1, 2 and 3; Ward 2 Precinct 3; Ward 3 Precincts 1,2 and 3; Ward 5 Precinct 1A; Ward 6 Precinct 2A; and Ward 7 Precinct 2A. The district also covers the cities of Lawrence and Methuen.

The Massachusetts Republican State Committee is the governing body of the Republican Party in Massachusetts. State Committee members recruit candidates, help with fundraising, register new voters and grow the Republican City and Town Committees in their district.