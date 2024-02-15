AHEPA Acropolis Chapter 39 Celebrates 100th Year Anniversary Dinner Dance in April

Haverhill’s AHEPA Acropolis Chapter 39 is celebrating a milestone birthday with its 100th Year Anniversary Dinner Dance in April.

According to a 2017 WHAV interview with President James Tzitzon, AHEPA—short for American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association—was born Jan. 25, 1924. That was only two years after the national organization was founded to respond to bigotry and racism spreading through American society. The groups also helped Greek immigrants assimilate into society.

In recent years, the civic group commissioned the building of 54 units for low-income seniors on the Buttonwoods Avenue site of the former Hale Hospital. Income from the apartments pays for maintenance and supports local charitable groups. The organization also presents the annual Man of the Year Award, provides college scholarships, distributes Christmas baskets for the elderly and shut ins and undertakes the annual Greek American Golf Tournament for charity.

The 100th Year Anniversary Dinner Dance takes place Saturday, April 13, beginning at 6 with appetizers, 7 for dinner and dancing until 11 p.m., at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill. Tickets are $75 per person, which includes dinner of either prime rib or baked haddock, and may be purchased online here. Checks and dinner choices may also be mailed to AHEPA Chapter 39, 40 Buttonwoods Ave., third floor, Haverhill, MA 01830.

The deadline for reservations is Sunday, March 31.