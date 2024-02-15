AgeSpan Bringing Supportive Services to Senior Housing in Marblehead and Georgetown

Supportive housing services are expanding to senior housing in Marblehead and Georgetown.

AgeSpan is bringing supportive services to senior housing in Marblehead and Georgetown—with the aim of helping residents 60 and older remain independent.

AgeSpan, formerly known as Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, will provide services at Old and New Farrell Court in Marblehead and Trestle Way in Georgetown —thanks to new contracts with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs. The three properties have a combined 238 units. Each location will have a dedicated AgeSpan resident service coordinator, along with 24/7 emergency coverage through a contracted vendor.

“These supportive services are vital to enhancing the quality of life for residents and providing access to programs and benefits that empower them to remain as independent and self-sufficient in their homes for as long as possible,” says AgeSpan CEO Joan Hatem-Roy. “Resident service coordinators are a critical link for residents to support their physical, social and mental well-being, and we are looking forward to offering their services in Georgetown and Marblehead.”

Resident service coordinators are available on-site at no cost to help residents access community resources such as home care or personal care homemakers and Medicare counseling; plan social, health and wellness activities for residents; and arrange congregate meals.

AgeSpan has resident service coordinators at 13 other senior housing sites across the Merrimack Valley and North Shore.