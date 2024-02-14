State Auditor DiZoglio Brings Smiles to Whittier Tech District Mayors Despite Differences Over School

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio may be responsible for brokering at least a temporary truce between some Merrimack Valley mayors when she joined them recently on a Merrimack Valley Transit—or MeVa—bus.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove and Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon appeared smiling together despite grueling differences of opinion recently over the future of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School. They joined DiZoglio in a bus video on social media, along with Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePeña and Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, Jan. 18 just days ahead of the Whittier Tech replacement vote. MeVa Administrator Noah Berger told WHAV both the state auditor’s office and his agency recognize false impressions around state audits or riding a bus can be corrected.

“The auditor changed the perception. As for riding the bus, I view it as a positive life-affirming thing,” he said.

In separate statement, Berger added, “They worked with us as a partner with the goal of serving our passengers. We are thankful to the auditor’s team for their review of our operations and are pleased to report that we have implemented all of their recommendations, which has made our service even better.”

DiZoglio added, “Organizations like MeVa are a great example of how community partners can implement recommendations from our audit findings to increase access and opportunity for all across the region. They demonstrate that, by working together, we can accomplish more to improve the way state systems and resources perform and hold organizations accountable across state government in order to make government work better for everyone.”

While they may not have seen eye to eye on Whittier Tech rebuilding, mayors in the district agreed on the value of the transit authority. “Over the last couple of years, MeVa has implemented wonderful changes to improve services, making it free and more accessible,” said Barrett, who noted Haverhill hosts MeVa’s administrative offices. Reardon likewise said he looks forward to “continue to find creative ways to engage our residents with all that MeVa offers.”

“Many people rely on MeVa for personal and professional travel,” said Gove, who also serves as chair of the MeVa Advisory Board. “I’m more than happy to have a little fun on social media, especially if it helps us spread the word about this amazing resource.”

Perry actually rode in a mini MeVa van, calling attention to specialized transportation for such things as health care visits.

“People are always surprised when I say I use MeVa to travel to my weekly dialysis appointments,” Perry explained.

Besides the cities, MeVa buses serve Andover, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, North Andover, North Reading, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.