Scrivanos Local Dunkin’ Franchises Make $15,000 Emmaus Gift

The Scrivanos family, owner of local Dunkin’ franchises, is showing its love for Emmaus with $15,000 for their Tree of Love holiday campaign.

Scrivanos family members presented the check to Emmaus to help the 2,000 women, men and children the housing agency serves each year.

“We truly value our outstanding partnership with Dunkin’ that spans beyond their philanthropic contributions. Over the years, many of our clients have secured jobs at local Dunkin’ stores on their journey to defeat homelessness. Dunkin’ has given them the opportunity to earn money and build their self-esteem. We acknowledge Dunkin’s deep commitment to both Emmaus and the Haverhill community,” said Emmaus Chief Development Officer Gretchen Arntz.

The Scrivanos family has not only provided financial support to Emmaus, but they have also routinely supported Emmaus with in-kind donations. Every month, they provide breakfast treats to the families living in the Emmaus Family Shelter and, each fall, Dunkin’ gift cards, which Emmaus distributes to every volunteer who works at their annual fundraising event, Cycle for Shelter.

Patricia Lincoln, vice president of operations at NGP Management, the Scrivanos’ network of Dunkin’ franchises, spoke of why they chose to support Emmaus.

“Partnering with Emmaus is about our love for the City of Haverhill where we opened our first Dunkin’ many years ago, and contributing to an organization that makes a profound and measurable difference helping those in need. We are proud to play a small role in Emmaus’ holistic efforts to help people rebuild their lives.”