Merrimack Valley Food Bank Receives $50,000 Local Food Purchase Assistance Plus Grant

The Merrimack Valley Food Bank, which serves Greater Haverhill, Lawrence and Lowell pantries with locally grown food, was formally awarded $50,000 Tuesday under the state’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Plus grant.

The Merrimack Valley Food Bank will use the grant to purchase and distribute food year-round to its network of 100 food pantries, meal sites, temporary residence homes and many other food distribution sites in 33 communities throughout the Merrimack Valley. Being small, the Food Bank is able to meet consumer needs and wants through its diverse network of growers across the region.

“One of the most effective ways to combat hunger and food insecurity in our state is to strengthen our local food systems,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “We’re proud to support our community leaders who are at the heart of these critical initiatives that help to make sure that everyone, no matter where they live, has access to fresh, healthy, and locally grown food.”

Grants totaling $8.2 million were distributed statewide by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources to support greater food access to residents in underserved Massachusetts communities.

The Local Food Purchase Assistance Plus Program ranks the resiliency of the local food system’s supply chain by ensuring that food grown in Massachusetts makes its way into underserved communities, emphasizing on sourcing food from socially disadvantaged farmers and producers. The program is funded through a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture.