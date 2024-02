Merrimack Valley Chamber Reschedules Mixer at The Savings Bank to March 5

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s planned Business Networking Mixer at The Savings Bank in Andover has been postponed because of the pending snow storm.

The event now takes place Tuesday, March 5, from 5-7 p.m., at The Savings Bank, 84 Main St., Route 28, Andover.

There will be appetizers and beverages as well as a business card drawing for door prizes.

Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members and spots may be reserved at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900. Those who previously signed up remain registered.