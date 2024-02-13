Markey, Warren and Trahan Tell Haverhill Councilors They Seek ‘Permanent’ Hospital Solution

Haverhill’s federal legislative delegation says it shares elected leaders “deep concern about the grave consequences” of a local hospital failure and stands with them to find “permanent solutions.”

The statement by Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Lori Trahan was dated Friday and given in response to Haverhill city councilors who expressed concern at the end of January. Several days later, Steward Health Care System, owner of Holy Family Hospitals in Haverhill and Methuen, said it had received bridge financing that will “help stabilize our company.” The statement acknowledged a final plan has not yet been detailed.

“Although Steward’s recent announcement of funding will allow hospitals in Massachusetts to remain open and operational, we will stay engaged in conversations around permanent solutions that preserve jobs and enable every patient in the Merrimack Valley to receive accessible, affordable, and high-quality care in their communities,” the legislators wrote.

Markey, Warren and Trahan were responding to a letter, signed by City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan, that asked for a briefing. Councilors wrote, “the loss of any health care services here in Haverhill, even those functioning at reduced capacity, would be devastating to our community.”

They added, “As one of the largest healthcare providers and employers in the region, Holy Family Hospital provides vital access to inpatient care and behavioral care, especially for the hospital’s high proportion of Medicaid and Medicare patients. As Haverhill’s federal delegation, our highest priority remains ensuring that Merrimack Valley families can continue to receive the care they need.”