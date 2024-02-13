Loettrle Discusses Mixing Non-Native Pollinator Plants with Native Plants Feb. 21

Ruth Loettrle, a landscape architect and board member of Grow Native Massachusetts, will discuss mixing non-native pollinator plants with native plants for a constant summer bloom at a joint forum of the Haverhill and Groveland Garden Clubs.

According to the Waltham-based Grow Native Massachusetts, Loettrle first developed “a keen interest in designing landscapes as functional ecosystems after reading Sara Stein’s book “Noah’s Garden” in 2004.

The forum takes place Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m., at Nunan’s Greenhouse 269 Central St., Georgetown. There will be refreshments and raffles.