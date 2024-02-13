Haverhill Sets Early Voting Hours and Location, Starting Saturday, Feb. 24

Early voting in advance of the presidential primary election takes place from Saturday, Feb. 24 through Friday, March 1 with day, night and weekend hours available.

Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright’s office said all of the city’s early voting takes place in Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., in the basement-level rooms once used by the Registry of Motor Vehicles. The space is most easily accessible from the Newcomb Street side of the building, but handicap access is on the Main Street side of the building where there is also a parking lot.

Early voting takes place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24 and 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Weekday voting runs Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 26, 27 and 28, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 29, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Friday, March 1, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The last date and time to register to vote or change party registration for the Tuesday, March 5, presidential primary election is Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. The last day to request a Vote by Mail ballot is Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m.,

Polls are open election day, Tuesday, March 5, at voters’ regular poll locations, open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Those who wish to check their voter registration status may do so online or by calling the city clerk’s office at 978-374-2312.