State Awards UTEC $1.7 Million to Discourage Repeat Offenses by Young People Leaving Prison

A nonprofit, with offices in Haverhill, Lawrence and Lowell, is receiving $1.7 million in state grants to further its efforts to steer young people away from gang violence.

The state said Thursday that UTEC will deliver pre- and post-release services to those ages 18 to 25 who are returning home from prison and help provide training and evaluation tools for sheriff’s departments and others to help reduce repeat offenses and improve second chances. As part of the state’s Emerging Adult Reentry Initiative, UTEC was awarded $1.14 million for work at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Concord and $525,000 to provide technical at all program sites.

“Successful, evidence-based reentry programs are essential to preventing recidivism and improving outcomes for young adults who are involved in the criminal justice system. These programs help ensure they have the tools and resources needed to make sustainable, positive life changes,” said Gov. Maura Healey.

According to the state, UTEC and other agencies “deliver promising and evidence-based programming to help young adults avoid future contact with the criminal justice system.

UTEC, which this year is celebrating its 25th anniversary, was selected in 2019 as the state’s provider for a Gun Violence Prevention Training Center for Excellence. The center offers training, technical assistance and network-building to the statewide Gun Violence Prevention cohort of 15 community based, youth-serving, violence prevention organizations.