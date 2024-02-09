Sen. Finegold Lists Legislative Bills to Survive Deadline and Will Advance to Deliberations

More than a dozen bills championed by state Sen. Barry R. Finegold—ranging from studying the effectiveness of the Massachusetts School Building Authority to student and educator data privacy—will advance to debate in the state legislature.

Finegold said the proposals survived a legislative procedure, known on Beacon Hill as “Joint Rule 10 Day,” a deadline for committees to pursue various proposals.

“I’m looking forward to the work ahead on a wide range of issues from cybersecurity and data privacy to health insurance, access to care and economic development. Every one of these bills touches the lives of my constituents and I’ll be working hard with colleagues to see them passed into law.” said Finegold in a statement.

Finegold represents Andover, Amesbury, Haverhill, Merrimac, North Andover, Tewksbury and Wilmington, and chairs the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies.

Bills Reported Favorably

S.29: An Act establishing a special commission on blockchain and cryptocurrency

S.30: An Act relative to protecting sensitive information from security breaches

S.31: An Act drafted with the help of ChatGPT to regulate generative artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT

S.32: An Act relative to cyber incident response

S.173: An Act to establish licensing standards for drain cleaners

S.278: An Act establishing a special commission to study the effectiveness of the Massachusetts School Building Authority

S.279: An Act improving students’ access to life saving treatments

S.280: An Act relative to student and educator data privacy

S.642: An Act related to health insurance benefits for municipal employees

S.825: An Act relative to college athlete compensation and agent regulation S.1182: An Act clarifying the process for paying the wages of dismissed employees S.1372: An Act to increase access to blood donation

S.1374: An Act establishing a special commission to study the youth sports industry

S.2522: An Act relative to the creditable service of former employees of the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency

Bills Receiving Extension Orders

S.227: An Act establishing the Massachusetts Information Privacy and Security Act

S.276: An Act relative to safety and violence education for students (the SAVE Students Act)

S.418: An Act relative to campaign finance reform

S.489: An Act relative to further testing after a CSO event

S.972: An Act relative to retirement reporting

S.973: An Act relative to preventing suicide

S.977: An Act relative to the Massachusetts Uniform Trust Decanting Act

S.1373: An Act relative to athletic training S.1524: An Act to enhance child passenger safety S.2007: An Act relative to fair software licensing

S.2322: An Act relative to reservists with service-connected disabilities

S.2323: An Act establishing a commission on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder