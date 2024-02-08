Haverhill Man Pleads Guilty to Loaded Gun and Drug Charges in Federal Court

A 34-year-old Haverhill man with multiple prior felony convictions, including manslaughter, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to possessing a loaded firearm and drugs intended for distribution.

Ramon Silvelo-Miles pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. U.S. District Court Judge Dennis F. Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for May 9. Silvelo-Miles was charged by criminal complaint in January 2022.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office, in the early morning hours of Sept. 20, 2021, Silvelo-Miles was stopped by police for driving erratically on Route 24 in West Bridgewater. Field sobriety tests indicated Silvelo-Miles was too impaired to drive. A search of his car uncovered more than 200 grams of cocaine and nine grams of fentanyl packaged in small, clear plastic bags in a small backpack inside the glove compartment as well as a Raven Arms MP-25 .25 caliber pistol within a black sock. The gun was loaded with one bullet in the chamber and five bullets in the magazine. Silvelo-Miles is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to multiple prior felony convictions including a 2014 conviction for manslaughter.