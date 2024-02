The Haverhill Exchange Club is planning its 22nd Annual Rick Barry St. Patrick’s Day breakfast and promising “raffles, shenanigans and cheers” to benefit local charities.

The buffet breakfast takes place Friday, March 15, from 7-9 a.m., at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. Tickets are available only in advance at $50 each or a table of 10 for $400. They’re available online here.

Sponsorships are also available by emailing Lisa Macdougall at [email protected]t.