Philadelphia Woman Gets 8 Days in Jail for Methuen Heroin Delivery

A 34-year-old Philadelphia woman, who sought to deliver two kilograms of heroin to Methuen, was sentenced last week to eight days in prison for conspiring to distribute kilos of fentanyl and heroin.

Elba Pena was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to eight days’ time served and three years of supervised release with one year to be served in home confinement. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin. The U.S. attorney’s office recommended a sentence of 37 months in prison.

According to court documents, Pena traveled Nov. 16, 2021, from Philadelphia to Methuen, to deliver two kilograms of heroin to a person she thought was a customer. Pena actually met with an undercover officer at a commercial plaza in Methuen and delivered the heroin. She was arrested and a subsequent search of Pena’s Philadelphia residence discovered nine kilograms of fentanyl.