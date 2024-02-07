Haverhill Public Library Collecting Pajamas During 17th Annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive

The Haverhill Public Library is collecting new pairs of pajamas for babies, children and teens.

It’s part of part of its partnership with the 17th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit Department of Children and Families’ Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons. The Boston Bruins PJ Drive runs through Friday, March 15. Donations may be left inside the library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

The PJ Drive’s goal is to collect 10,000 pairs of new pajamas. Many of the pajamas donated go to local DCF offices in the area in which they were collected, benefitting local kids and teens. DCF estimates that at any given time the agency is working with 50,000 babies, children and teens.

Bruins forward P.J. Axelsson and his wife, Siw, started the PJ drive during the Boston Bruins 2007-2008 season as a way to give back to their community. The couple collected 1,600 pairs of pajamas for Cradles to Crayons, which connects with social service agencies to identify specific children in need. Libraries from across the state joined the PJ Drive in 2014 and have collected more than 53,000 pairs of pajamas since then.