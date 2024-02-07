Haverhill, Area Communities Share in State Firefighter Safety Equipment Grants

Haverhill and surrounding communities were awarded their allocations of state Firefighter Safety Equipment grants Tuesday.

Haverhill was granted nearly $26,000, while Groveland was given $15,500; Lawrence, $35,000; Methuen, $35,000; North Andover, $25,000; and West Newbury, about $8,000. Altogether, the state gave $5 million to 321 Massachusetts fire departments.

“Every single day, firefighters across Massachusetts put themselves in harm’s way to protect their communities,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “They deserve our thanks and our support. The Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant program is just one way we can express our appreciation for that selfless dedication.”

Fire departments across Massachusetts were invited to apply to the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant program, which provides reimbursement on purchases of 135 different types of eligible equipment. These include hoses and nozzles, turnout gear, ballistic protective equipment, gear washers and dryers, thermal imaging cameras, hand tools and extrication equipment, communications resources, hazardous gas meters and more.

State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said “The flexibility of the program is especially valuable because it allows each department to make purchases based on their specific needs and resources. It has become a vital part of the way the Massachusetts fire service prepares for the constantly evolving threats in the world around us.”

In many cases, the purchase of this equipment helps departments comply with Occupational Safety & Health Administration or National Fire Protection Association safety standards. This is the fourth year money has been awarded through the program.