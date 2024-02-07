EforAll Plans Early Stage Business Pitch Contest with Cash Prizes

New business startups or entrepreneurs with ideas for a new venture are welcome to receive feedback and compete for cash prizes when EforAll conducts its next free pitch contest next month.

There will be English- and Spanish-language competitions with a total of four prizes—first place, $1,000; second, $750; third $500; and a $500 Fan Favorite prize.

English pitches will be heard by judges and the public Thursday, March 7, from 6-8 p.m., at The Overlook, Mill No. 5, 250 Jackson St., Lowell. Spanish-language pitches take place Friday, March 8, from 6-8:30 p.m., at the Northern Essex Community College John R. Dimitry Building, 45 Franklin St., Lawrence.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m. Registration for both applying and attending the Spanish-language session is here. Information on the English-language competition is here.