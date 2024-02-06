Essex County Community Foundation Seeks Stories from the Past 25 Years; Plans Celebration

Essex County Community Foundation wants to hear from those who have worked with or benefitted from the nonprofit over the last 25 years.

The Foundation is launching its 25th anniversary of service to Essex County which will culminate with an event at Danversport in November. In 1999, founders David Tory and Lorraine Astle laid the building blocks for what is today a systems-based grantmaking organization that has awarded $169 million in grants and scholarships and is leading collaborative efforts to address Essex County’s most pressing social challenge.

“David and Lorraine were true visionaries,” said President and CEO Beth Francis. “They saw a need right here in the local community, not only for more collaboration within the nonprofit sector but also for increased access to funding, which empowers organizations to fulfill their critical missions.”

ECCF’s mission is to inspire philanthropy that strengthens the communities of Essex County by managing charitable assets, strengthening and supporting nonprofits and engaging in strategic community leadership initiatives. Its ultimate goal is to improve the quality of life in the 34 cities and towns that make up the region.

Planning is underway for the Nov. 13 celebration, which will include an interactive “museum” to share the foundation’s history, stories and collaborative impact in the community

In 2024, the Foundation will also continue its work in elevating arts and culture, bridging the digital divide and increasing access to workforce and economic opportunities, in addition to exploring new collaborations to mitigate the impacts of climate change on the region.

Those with a story to share about engagement with the charity are asked to email Michelle Xiarhos Curran, at [email protected].