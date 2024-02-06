CNA Stores February Charity Jars to Support L’Arche Boston North

CNA Stores, a veteran-owned cannabis company, with locations in Haverhill and Amesbury, is asking visitors to support L’Arche Boston North, which provides “forever homes” for those with intellectual disabilities.

L’Arche Boston North will receive the proceeds of donations left in charity jars at CNA Stores.

Last month the Charity Jar program brought in $12,417 for Lucy’s Love Bus, which helps children suffering from cancer. The jar program brought in $136,466 in 2023 for local charities, such as Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, Mass Fallen Heroes, Pettengill House, Lucy’s Love Bus, Tough Warrior Princess, Jordan Shay Memorial Scholarship and others. Store employees also contributed 895 community service hours in 2023 and for a total of 2,367 hours since the business began.