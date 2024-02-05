Greater Haverhill Chamber Members to Learn, Play Pickleball Free on March 27

Members of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce are getting into the swing of things with a Pickleball Business After Hours event planned in March.

Free for members, participants can learn from experts how to play pickleball and then compete in a tournament and take part in networking social. Equipment will be provided. The mixer takes place Wednesday, March 27, from 4:30-7 p.m., at Cedardale Health & Fitness, 931 Boston Road, Haverhill.

Only 32 slots are available. Reserve at HaverhillChamber.com.