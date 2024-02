During the month of February, Wellness Hot Yoga of Haverhill is passing along donations given during free Sunday classes to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.

Wellness Hot Yoga, operated by Teri Almquist, offers community yoga every Sunday, beginning at 5 p.m., at 34 Merrimack St., Haverhill. There is a suggested donation of $10 and beginners are welcome in every class.