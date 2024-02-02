How Would You Make Haverhill Better? Possible Dreams Welcomes Ideas Before March 11

Those who have an idea about improving the community may have an interest in Possible Dreams 2024, Team Haverhill’s annual community visioning event, taking place next month.

Much of Haverhill’s recent transformation has had its beginning at Possible Dreams. Past ideas have included Clement Farm Disc Golf Course, revitalizing the Haverhill Farmers Market, Haverhill Restaurant Week, River Ruckus festival, Beyond Walls Mural Project and Cleaner and Greener Downtown Haverhill. Organizers say no idea is too big or too small to spark a discussion, gain momentum or become a reality.

The public is asked share and submit ideas in advance of the event Monday, March 11, 7 p.m., at the Hartleb Technology Center, Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St. Submit ideas online at TeamHaverhill.org.