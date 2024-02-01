Salem, N.H., Police Arrest Haverhill Woman in Connection with Aug. Death of Methuen Motorcyclist

A 30-year-old Haverhill woman was arrested last week by Salem, N.H., Police following an investigation into last August’s death of a 24-year-old motorcyclist from Methuen.

Salem, N.H., Police said Tuesday Sara Grams of Haverhill was charged with negligent homicide, negligent driving, “hands free” violation and crossing a yellow line. Grams was the driver of a 2018 Jeep on the night of last Aug. 22. Police said she was travelling eastbound on Main Street, Route 97, and crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lane and struck a 2012 Toyota, driven by 65-year-old Lawrence Goddard of Salem, N.H. This collision forced the Toyota off the roadway as the Jeep remained sideways in the westbound lane and struck a 2000 Harley Davidson, driven by Austin Willette of Methuen who had been travelling westbound behind the Toyota. Willette was later med flighted to a Boston area hospital where he died the next day.

An investigation by the department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit determined that driver distraction due to the use of a mobile electronic device was the cause of the collision.

Grams was released on personal recognizance bail pending an arraignment before Salem District Court.