Merrimack Valley Chamber Plans Member Networking Lunch at Orzo Trattoria

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce plans a Networking at Noon lunch next week at Orzo Trattoria in North Andover.

The menu includes a choice of either chicken parmesan with pasta, sausage cacciatore with pasta or chicken Caesar salad with soft drinks.

The lunch takes place Tuesday, Feb. 6, from noon-1:15 p.m., at Orzo Trattoria, 1085 Osgood St., in North Andover. Admission is $28 for members and $38 for non-members. Registration may be made online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.