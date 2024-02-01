De León-Estrada Joins Haverhill Mayor Barrett’s Office as Deputy Chief of Staff

Josselyn De León-Estrada, who has served elected officials at local, state and federal levels, has joined the administration of Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett as deputy chief of staff.

De León-Estrada began working in local government in 2018 as special assistant to former Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera before working as a legislative aide to former state Rep. Christina A. Minicucci in 2019 and then for Congresswoman Lori Trahan, first as south region director in 2020 and senior outreach director in 2021. She most recently worked as vice president of the Boston-based Alliance for Business Leadership.

According to a job description, the deputy chief of staff is paid between $65,000 and $77,000 annually and coordinates and provides day-to-day administrative support for the mayor’s office. The position is also responsible for drafting press materials.

De León-Estrada received her bachelor’s in political science and Latin American and Caribbean Studies from Brown University in 2017.

She reports to Chief of Staff Christine Lindberg who was first hired by Mayor James J. Fiorentini a year ago and was reappointed by Barrett.

The Barrett administration continues to seek a city solicitor to succeed William D. Cox Jr. who retired from city government, but maintain a local private practice. The full-time job’s starting pay is $120,000. The solicitor administers the city’s law department and is responsible for overseeing the delivery of legal services to all city departments, boards, and commissions except for the School Committee.