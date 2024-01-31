Visitation Friday for Early WHAV FM Announcer Bob Clinkscale, Who Died at 92

An announcer heard on an early version of WHAV on the FM dial, Robert F. “Bob” Clinkscale, died last week from complications of Alzheimer’s at age 92.

Clinkscale was known when he arrived at WHAV in 1959 as “Bob Douglas,” and later moved to Boston television in the 1960s at WBZ and WLVI. He became a regular TV anchor at WCVB in 1972, part of the Eyeopener News.

Clinkscale came to WHAV after serving honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard. Early in his career, he was a disc jockey, writer and reporter at multiple radio stations as he built his career in Vermont and Massachusetts. He stayed with Channel 5 for about a decade, while at the same time beginning his teaching career on the adjunct faculty at Emerson College. He instructed students in Broadcast Journalism and Voice Articulation for 35 years and retired at age 80. Part of his legacy is the Robert F. Clinkscale Journalistic Integrity Award that is given each year to a standout Emerson Student and the Emerson College RTNDA Life Time Achievement Award for endless dedication to excellence in journalism.

Clinkscale was scheduled to appear at WHAV’s Reunion of the Radio Stars in 2016, but was forced to cancel because of health issues.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary; six children, Danny, Jim, Kathy, John, Tom and Colleen; 16 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren; sister, Kathy Tomlinson; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation takes place Friday, Feb. 2, from 4-8 p.m., at the McCarthy, McKinney and Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St., Framingham. Funeral services are Saturday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m.; at Chapel of the Cross, 160 Flanders, Road, Westborough. A military burial with honors will be held Monday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m., at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon.