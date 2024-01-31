Methuen Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Person Seen on Camera

The Methuen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who is alleged to have taken a package last Saturday from the porch of a Methuen home.

The person, seen on a still from a resident’s camera, was seen Saturday, Jan. 27, at approximately 7 p.m., in the area of Freeman Drive, Stanley Road and Kimball Road in Methuen. Police said a video shows the person taking a package and leaving in a small, light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.