Merrimack River Watershed Council Invites Public to Watch Sturgeon King, ‘Plungers’ Sunday

If you think plunging into the chilly ocean in January is crazy, try doing it dressed as a sturgeon. That is exactly what Curt Rogers, executive director of the Merrimack River Watershed Council, will be doing Sunday.

Rogers, dressed as the Sturgeon King, will be joined by a small band of “plungers” on Feb. 4, 10:30 a.m., at the Sunset Club, 4 Old Point Road, Plum Island, at. The group will then stroll to the beach at 11 to plunge. A celebratory brunch at the Sunset Club finishes off the antics at noon.

The Plungers are raising funds for the Watershed Council by soliciting their families and friends to sponsor them, similar to the way money is raised for a charity walk. Rogers will be wearing a sturgeon crown and an elaborate plate ensemble because sturgeon have boney plates and not scales. He hopes to raise more than $3,000 from his efforts alone.

Registration for plunging is closed, but the public is welcome to watch. Staff will be on hand to talk about current issues related to the river, such as dam removals, sewage overflows, climate change and migratory fish restoration.