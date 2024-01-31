Design-Build Institute of America Honors Dacon for Monogram Foods Solutions Construction

The builder of Haverhill’s new Monogram Foods Solutions’ complex this month was awarded a Silver Award for Building Construction by the New England chapter of the Design-Build Institute of America.

Dacon Corporation of Natick began construction of the 135,000-square-foot building in 2021 along Creek Brook Park in Haverhill’s Broadway Industrial Park. It houses Monogram’s warehouse and 11 pre-made sandwich production lines.

“The project, showcased during the awards banquet, highlighted numerous Design Build Done Right best practices and is a shining example of a team coming together to deliver an exceptional product for the end user,” said New England chapter President Denis Moffett. The award recognizes Dacon’s leadership and construction excellence utilizing the design build methodology.

This is the facility’s second award since November when it won the Associated Builders and Contractors’ Excellence in Leadership Award. This was given for leadership beyond construction excellence to positively impact society through job creation and community philanthropy.

Project challenges included pandemic-related material delays, manpower shortages and unique thermal requirements necessitating separation design of multiple environments in one building.

With each construction project, Dacon partners with clients through its philanthropy Designed with Dignity to create a local nonprofit program. Collaboratively with Monogram Foods and investor/developer Paradigm Properties, donations were made to Emmaus and Groundworks Lawrence.