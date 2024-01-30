State to Brief Public Thursday on Two More I-495-Related Valley Bridge Replacement Projects

State transportation officials seek public input Thursday night on plans to replace two sets of bridges—in Methuen and Haverhill—not far from where it completed Interstate 495 bridge replacements two years ago.

The state will gather information during an online session, Thursday, Feb. 1, beginning at 6 p.m.

The proposed project consists of replacing the northbound and southbound bridges on I-495 over Merrimack Street and the Merrimack River and the eastbound and westbound bridges of the Ward Hill Connector, known as Industrial Avenue, over I-495 and approach roadways.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says it will use staged construction to maintain existing three lanes of I-495 during construction and two lanes of Industrial Avenue. On Industrial Avenue, bicycle will be accommodated on, what was described as a “useable shoulder.”