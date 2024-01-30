Haverhill City Clerk Launches 3rd Annual ‘Top Dog’ Contest

Haverhill’s third annual “Top Dog” contest, designed to remind residents to keep their canines licensed, is kicking off.

City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright said Monday residents who license or relicense their dogs may participate for a chance to have their loyal companion named Haverhill’s “2024 Top Dog.” The first-place winner receives 2024 dog license no. 1 and their dog’s photograph will be displayed in the City Clerk’s Office and on the clerk’s website. The second and third place winners likewise are granted license numbers 2 and 3. Participants must submit a favorite photo of their dog when they apply for their license. Photographs should be of high detail and contain only one dog each.

Licenses may be obtained in person at the city clerk’s office, room 118, City Hall, 4 Summer St., or online. A copy of a valid rabies certificate is required for licensing. The contest ends Feb. 29 and the winners will be decided Friday, March 1. For residents that own more than one dog, they may enter each of them.

Those seeking more information may call the Haverhill city clerk’s office at 978-374-2312 or e-mail at [email protected] or check the city website.