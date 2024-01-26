Methuen Police Seize Loaded Gun, Drugs and Arrest Two Including School Bus Driver

Methuen police arrested two, including a school bus driver, on drug-related charges this week and seized a loaded 9mm handgun, drugs and $1,700 in cash.

Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement Thursday that his Police Street Narcotics Unit were watching a vehicle was believed to be involved in drug transactions when they saw an alleged drug deal take place between a Honda Fit and Ford Escape in the parking lot of a Broadway business.

Thirty-eight-year-old Luis Borrero Rosario of Lawrence was arrested and charged with being an armed career criminal, trafficking a class B substance, carrying a loaded firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a class a substance with intent to distribute, distribution of a class A substance, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card, driving with a suspended license, possession of a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Similarly, 42-year-old Sandra Baldwin of Methuen was arrested and charged with possession of a class A substance and possession of a class B substance. Police say they later learned she worked as a bus driver for a company providing transportation for Methuen Public Schools.

“Upon learning of the incident, we immediately notified Superintendent Brandi L. Kwong. She promptly took steps to make sure members of the Methuen school community who rely on bus service were kept safe,” said McNamara. “The superintendent has communicated directly with the families of the bus impacted.”