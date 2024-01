YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is seeking nominations of women who have made a difference in their work and community in advance of May’s 41st annual Tribute to Women Awards.

Nominations will be accepted through March 1, and may be made online at ywcanema.org/tribute.

The 2024 Tribute to Women Awards lunch takes place Thursday, May 16, from noon-2 p.m., at Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St., Andover.