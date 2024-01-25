Wildflower Montessori Marigold, Wisteria and Snowdrop Plan Info. Sessions, Open Houses

Local Wildflower Montessori preschools, Marigold and Wisteria, as well as Snowdrop Montessori, serving infants and toddlers, are inviting families to learn more about the micro-schools.

An information session is planned for Thursday, Feb. 8, 5-6 p.m., at Snowdrop Montessori, 181 Washington St. Teachers from all three schools will be present to answer questions and childcare will be provided. Those seeking child care or more information may email [email protected].

An open house follows at Wisteria, 76 Merrimack St; Marigold, 26 White St. (accessed from William Street) and Snowdrop Montessori Schools on Saturday, Feb.10, from 10 a.m.-noon. No registration is necessary.

Snowdrop, Marigold and Wisteria Montessori Schools are part of the Wildflower network, a group of Montessori micro-schools that support children, teachers and parents. There’s more at wildflowerschools.org.