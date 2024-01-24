Police, Animal Control, Teachers Among Jobs Featured at MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Thursday

Public sector jobs such as police and animal control officers, teachers and mail carriers are among the positions featured during MakeIT Haverhill’s monthly job fair tomorrow.

Jobs are being offered by the Haverhill Police Department, Haverhill Public Schools, U.S. Postal Service and 12 state departments comprising the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. In the private sector, employers include Revise, Jaffarian Auto Group, All-at-Home Health Care, L’Arche Boston North and Waystone Health and Human Services.

The job fair allows job seekers to meet with local employers and learn about available job openings. Translation assistance is provided for Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers. Attendees are advised to bring copies of their resumes.

Also on hand will be MassHire, offering free career resources and services, and Haverhill Public Library with resume building material, bilingual books, college examination practice books, museum passes and more!

MakeIT Haverhill’s Job Fair takes place Thursday, Jan. 25, from 4-6 p.m., at 301 Washington St., Haverhill. For more information, contact Lisbeth Valdez by calling 978-519-4321 or emailing [email protected].