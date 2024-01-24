Former Haverhill Mayoral Chief of Staff Takes Post at Northern Essex Community College

Christopher Sicuranza, who served as the Haverhill mayor’s chief of staff in 2022, was recently named to the same post at Northern Essex Community College.

Sicuranza joined the college in December as chief of staff to President Lane A. Glenn. He succeeds Cheryl Goodwin, who is now the college’s director of operations and plans to retire in January of 2025 after 15 years. According to the college, she will spend the next year working closely with Sicuranza.

“I’m honored to join the NECC team while helping support a fantastic leader in President Lane Glenn,” said Sicuranza in a statement. “Across my professional and personal career, I have developed terrific connections, relationships and memories across the Merrimack Valley, allowing me to hit the ground running to support the innovative and exciting work happening across our campuses.”

Most recently, Sicuranza worked as chief of staff for Acting Salem Mayor Bob McCarthy and, prior to that, Fiorentini’s chief of staff and chief administrative officer to former Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. He also worked within the Massachusetts Comptroller Office working on a business transformation program. Prior to his work within public administration, he helped co-found Go Out Loud, an organization that focuses on LGBT support through targeted events celebrating modern equality.

“Thanks to his strong government affairs and public administration background, Chris has already been a wonderful and friendly asset to the president’s team,” Glenn said.

At Northern Essex, Sicuranza will provide leadership and operational oversight to the Office of the President, contributing to the achievement of the college’s mission and goals. He will also help with internal and external relations, communications strategies and community outreach and oversee activities related to the president’s office.

Sicuranza holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations/Communications from Salem State University and a Master Equivalent Certificate in Public Administration from Suffolk University. He lives in Gloucester with his husband and is currently renovating a historic home.