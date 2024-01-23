Posner Joins WHAV News as Staff Writer; Journalism Interest Began in High School

Jacob Posner, a recent Williams College graduate, started working this past fall at WHAV in Haverhill as staff writer.

Born in Chicago, he got his start in journalism in high school, since then writing for his college newspaper and serving as a features intern for the Berkshire Eagle, an award-winning local newspaper covering all of Berkshire County. Posner has a passion for audio and hopes one day to be a podcaster or longform journalist.

In his free time, he enjoys playing ultimate frisbee, watching TV and reading.