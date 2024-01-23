Dozens of Local Athletes Take Part in YMCA Regional Gymnastics Meet in Plaistow

The YMCA Regional Gymnastics Meet took place this past weekend at the Plaistow, N.H., Community YMCA.

There were 350 athletes competing from across New England with 40 athletes from Haverhill.

Haverhill/Plaistow YMCA Phoenix Gymnastics Team and their levels were April Morales, Caroline Turner, Avery Orr, Brianna Castro and Emery Dacey, Level 1; Alayah Pierrot, Liliana Dacey, Mia Delossantos and Eryn Haynes, Level 2; Kiaraliz Castro and Charlotte Caron, Level 3; Gianna Lundgren, Willow Murray, Casey Baker, Juliana Cordero and Selena Urrutia, Level 4; Ari Dempsey, Suri Figueroa, Olivia Battey and Nevaeh Brumis, level 6; Annalise Gritzer, Level 7; Jadalyn Perez, Madison Hertel and Rylee Dempsey, Xcel Bronze; Alexa Troisi, Catherine Alleva, Sadie Almeida, Charlotte Barber, Natalie Apuzzo, Angel Silva and Fiona Hickey, Xcel Silver; Amaya Castro and Addison Murray, Xcel Gold; and Kaelyn Mazzaglia, Xcel Platinum.

Events were overseen by Lyndsey Delp, YMCA gymnastic director, and Ken Sloanhoffer, gymnastic team head coach.