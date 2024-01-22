Whittier Tech Special Election Hours Tuesday are 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Polls are open Tuesday in all 11 communities that send students to Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, but voting hours differ from typical elections.

Unlike other elections, polling locations will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. State law governing regional school special elections requires that “The number and location of the polling place, or places, in each town shall be determined by the district committee after consultation with the selectmen thereof; and the hours during which all the polls in the district are open shall be uniform throughout the district and shall be not less than four nor more than eight consecutive hours.”

A majority vote decides whether a replacement school moves forward.

The member communities are Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Ipswich, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.