The Groveland Council on Aging plans a Poet’s Inn Lunch Outing at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.

The Council provides transportation to the school for the lunch Thursday, Feb. 8, at 10:40 a.m. The cost is $8 per person, which does not include a meal. Individuals will be responsible for paying for their own lunch.

To make a reservation and learn more, residents are advised to call 978-372-1101.