Federal Grand Jury Indicts Haverhill Man for Illegally Having Pistol, Ammunition

A 37-year-old Haverhill man, previously convicted of a felony, was arrested Thursday for illegally having a semiautomatic pistol and ammunition.

Rashad Diggs, also known as “Summers,” was indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition. He made an initial appearance in federal court in Boston and is being held pending a hearing scheduled for today.

According to the indictment, in December 2022 in Revere, Diggs possessed a semiautomatic pistol with an obliterated serial number loaded with over 40 rounds of ammunition. Due to a prior felony conviction, Diggs is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.