Covanta, Aubuchon Help Kick Off Haverhill Inner City Boxing Club Fund Drive

The Haverhill Inner City Boxing Club has received the first donations of its capital campaign that kicked off this month.

Both Covanta and Aubuchon Hardware stepped up to launch the campaign. Inner City Boxing Club co-founder and President Joe Ferguson told WHAV the Club, staffed entirely by volunteers, had been hard hit following the COVID-19 outbreak. He said the organization could use $50,000 to $100,000.

“Our goal is to take the inner-city kids off the streets and give them something to do. We do a lot of mentoring. We have educational programs by appointment for the kids. All that money helps. We’ve been short on money,” said Ferguson.

Covanta’s Mark Van Weelden said. “The Inner City Boxing Club is vital resource for our community youth. Each participant learns valuable life lessons that go far beyond the boxing ring. I am pleased that we are able to support such community resources like this.”

Ferguson noted the Club has gotten by on $30,00-$35,000 a year, but really needs about $70,000 to operate the club. He said equipment is getting run down at the 37 Lafayette Square space and could use some new treadmills, rowing machine and an elliptical, as examples.