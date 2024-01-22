At Scene of Two-Car Accident, 60-Year-Old Driver Receives Serious Injuries When Struck by Third

A 60-year-old Derry, N.H., man this morning suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on Route 125 in Haverhill while surveying the scene of a two-car accident in which he was involved.

Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. did not identify the man, but reported he was airlifted to a Boston-area hospital for treatment following the 7:36 a.m. accident near the intersection of Main Street and Talmuth Avenue.

Doherty said the man, one of the drivers involved in a two-car accident, was outside his vehicle when he was struck by a third car.

The accident is under investigation by the Haverhill Police Traffic Unit and Massachusetts State Police. No charges were immediately filed.