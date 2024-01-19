Pentucket Kiwanis Club Taking $1,000 Scholarship Applications

Pentucket Kiwanis Club—soon to celebrate its 50th anniversary—is inviting graduating high school seniors to apply for one of four $1,000 scholarships to be awarded this June.

The awards weigh scholastic ability, such as B and C grade average; character; activities and community service and financial need. Eligible students are those who attend Haverhill High School, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Pentucket Regional High School and Bradford Christian Academy or any Haverhill resident graduating from any high school or is homeschooled.

For an application, students are advised to email the Pentucket Kiwanis Scholarship Committee at [email protected].