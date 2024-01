Love is in the air.

The Haverhill Council on Aging’s annual Valentine’s Luncheon, with food and entertainment by Ralphie B, takes place Tuesday, Feb. 13, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Space is limited.

Tickets are $10 each and reservations may be made by calling Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.