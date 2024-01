The owners of Haverhill Beef recently became the new owners of Groveland’s Pub 97.

Peter and Monica Carbone of Haverhill Beef, 117 Merrimack St., Haverhill, said Tuesday they took over at Pub 97, 935 Salem St., Groveland.

“While we continue to provide you with the highest quality meats at the fairest price possible, we now look forward to serving you a delicious meal and a cold beer in a relaxing and friendly environment,” they said in a social media post.